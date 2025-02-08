Liberal leadership debates to take place later this month

OTTAWA — The Liberal Party of Canada says it will hold two leadership debates later this month.

The party says a French debate is scheduled for Feb. 24 and an English debate is scheduled for Feb. 25, with both events to take place in Montreal, Que.

Former finance minister and Liberal leadership hopeful Chrystia Freeland had called for four debates.

In an open letter last month to the other candidates, Freeland said that the debates, two in each official language, should be held as soon as possible.

The party will elect its next leader on March 9.

The field currently consists of Freeland, former central banker Mark Carney, Liberal MP Karina Gould and former Liberal MPs Frank Baylis and Ruby Dhalla.

On Jan. 31, Gould also called for a debate in the short-term, while on Saturday morning Dhalla said it was time for a debate.

The party reported a week ago that nearly 400,000 supporters registered as members to vote in the leadership race before the deadline.

The candidates will have to come up with a final payment of $125,000 by Feb. 17 as part of a total entry fee of $350,000.

– With files from Michel Saba and Kyle Duggan.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 8, 2025.