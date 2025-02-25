Liberal party confirms Ruby Dhalla’s disqualification from leadership race

February 25, 2025 at 1 h 59 min
Catherine Morrison, The Canadian Press
OTTAWA — The Liberal Party of Canada confirms that leadership candidate Ruby Dhalla has been disqualified from the race.

In a statement released shortly before the start of the French-language leadership debate on Monday, national director Azam Ishmael says the party’s permanent appeals committee confirmed the decision of the leadership vote committee to disqualify Dhalla.

The former MP was kicked out of the race Friday after the party’s vote committee said she had violated multiple rules.

Dhalla rejected the decision, called the allegations against her “false” and “fabricated” and said the party did not want her to win.

Dhalla appealed the decision on Monday but her request was denied.

The party selects its next leader on March 9.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 24, 2025.

