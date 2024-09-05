Liberals sign school food deal with Newfoundland and Labrador

OTTAWA — Newfoundland and Labrador is the first province to sign a deal with the federal Liberals to expand school food programs across the province, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Wednesday.

The province will receive approximately $9.1 million over three years under the National School Food Program, resulting in regular school lunches for more than 4,100 students, officials said.

“Really, it’s about making (students) see and understand and reach their full potential, but you can’t reach your full potential unless you have a full belly,” Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey said during a press conference at a K-12 school in Rocky Harbour, N.L.

The federal Liberals government set aside $1 billion over five years in its latest budget to expand access to provincial school food programs. The move came after considerable pressure from the federal NDP to fund the initiative.

The program will save families with two children up to $800 a year, the prime minister told reporters in western Newfoundland Wednesday.

“And that’s going to make a real difference at a time where prices are high and people are squeezed,” he said.

Negotiations with other provinces and territories are still underway. Trudeau said he hopes for agreements with those jurisdictions soon.

A government official, who was not authorized to speak publicly, said Trudeau met with Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew last week and expects to announce a deal with that province in coming weeks.

Trudeau announced the deal with Newfoundland and Labrador as the NDP revealed it was pulling out of a supply and confidence deal with the Liberals, which saw the New Democrats support the government on key votes in exchange for progress on shared priorities.

The prime minister said the NDP now had to decide who it would align with.

“Every politician gets to choose whether they want to play politics or whether they want to serve Canadians,” Trudeau said. “I certainly hope the NDP will stay true to its fundamental values, which is making sure that Canadians get the support they need and keeping away the austerity, the cuts and the damage that will be done by Conservatives, if they get the chance.”

— With files from Sarah Smellie in Rocky Harbour, N.L.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 4, 2024.