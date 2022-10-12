Linamar says Q3 vehicle production forecast down ‘meaningfully’ for Europe

October 12, 2022 — Changed at 14 h 40 min on October 12, 2022
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Linamar says Q3 vehicle production forecast down ‘meaningfully’ for Europe

GUELPH, Ont. — Linamar Corp. says its light vehicle production forecast for the third quarter is down “meaningfully” in Europe compared with its previous forecast, despite being slightly higher overall.

The Guelph, Ont.-based manufacturer says production in Europe for quarter was down by 260,000 vehicles compared with its July forecast, offset by higher than expected production in the Asia Pacific region.

Overall, Linamar forecast third-quarter global vehicle production at 20.86 million, up from an earlier prediction for 20.14 million.

It says input costs related to labour, raw materials and European energy have continued to escalate, affecting the mobility segment of the business.

Linamar also says agriculture equipment sales are expected to be softer than anticipated for the quarter.

Linamar says supply chain constraints have shown some improvement, but is still impacting the ability to meet market demand.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct.12, 2022.

Companies in this story: (TSX:LNR)

Share this article
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

400,000 fewer mammograms performed during pandemic: Ontario Medical Association
Ontario News

400,000 fewer mammograms performed during pandemic: Ontario Medical Association

TORONTO — The Ontario Medical Association says about 400,000 fewer mammograms to screen for breast…

‘He could have been alive today’: families testify at police custody deaths inquest
Ontario News

‘He could have been alive today’: families testify at police custody deaths inquest

Mothers of two Indigenous men who died of medical conditions while in Thunder Bay police custody told…