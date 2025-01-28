Linamar signs investment deal with federal and Ontario governments

GUELPH, Ont. — Linamar Corp. says it has signed deals with the federal and Ontario governments that will see them come together to invest a combined $1.1 billion in automotive technology.

The Ontario government is providing a $100.3-million grant, while the federal government is making a contribution of up to $169.4 million through the Strategic Innovation Fund.

Linamar says the investments will be related to both ongoing product research and development as well as new manufacturing equipment.

The company says the investment will protect nearly 10,000 existing jobs and create more than 2,300 new jobs in the Ontario automotive manufacturing sector.

Linamar executive chair Linda Hasenfratz says the participation of both levels of government is an indication of their commitment to the Canadian automotive manufacturing sector.

The announcement comes as U.S. President Donald Trump talks about implementing punishing tariffs on U.S. imports of Canadian and Mexican goods.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 28, 2025.

Companies in this story: (TSX:LNR)