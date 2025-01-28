Linamar signs investment deal with federal and Ontario governments

January 28, 2025 at 16 h 06 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Linamar signs investment deal with federal and Ontario governments

GUELPH, Ont. — Linamar Corp. says it has signed deals with the federal and Ontario governments that will see them come together to invest a combined $1.1 billion in automotive technology.

The Ontario government is providing a $100.3-million grant, while the federal government is making a contribution of up to $169.4 million through the Strategic Innovation Fund.

Linamar says the investments will be related to both ongoing product research and development as well as new manufacturing equipment.

The company says the investment will protect nearly 10,000 existing jobs and create more than 2,300 new jobs in the Ontario automotive manufacturing sector.

Linamar executive chair Linda Hasenfratz says the participation of both levels of government is an indication of their commitment to the Canadian automotive manufacturing sector.

The announcement comes as U.S. President Donald Trump talks about implementing punishing tariffs on U.S. imports of Canadian and Mexican goods.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 28, 2025.

Companies in this story: (TSX:LNR)

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Weyni Mengesha to step down as Soulpepper Theatre’s artistic director
Ontario News

Weyni Mengesha to step down as Soulpepper Theatre’s artistic director

TORONTO — After seven years in the role, Weyni Mengesha will step down as Soulpepper Theatre Company's…