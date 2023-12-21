Linamar to buy agriculture equipment manufacturer Bourgault Industries in $640M deal

December 20, 2023 at 22 h 30 min
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Linamar to buy agriculture equipment manufacturer Bourgault Industries in $640M deal

GUELPH, Ont. — Linamar Corp. says it’s reached an agreement to acquire Bourgault Industries Ltd. in a deal worth $640 million. 

The Guelph-based company says Bourgault is a world-class agriculture equipment manufacturer. 

Linamar says Bourgault will become part of its new agriculture division within its wider industrial segment. 

Linamar CEO and executive chair Linda Hasenfratz says the acquisition offers “tremendous opportunity” for her company to diversify and grow its agriculture platform. 

COO and president Jim Jarrell says Bourgault is Linamar’s third strategic acquisition of 2023 and will help it better serve the core Western Canadian and U.S. Midwest farm base. 

The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2024. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 20, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:LNR)

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Congressman told to hand over hundreds of texts and emails to FBI in 2020 election probe
Ontario News

Congressman told to hand over hundreds of texts and emails to FBI in 2020 election probe

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A federal judge is ordering Republican Rep. Scott Perry of Pennsylvania to turn…

Ontario News

Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange: Toronto Stock Exchange (20,600.81, down…