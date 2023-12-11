Linebacker Junior Colson of top-ranked Michigan wins Lott IMPACT Trophy

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Linebacker Junior Colson of top-ranked Michigan won the Lott IMPACT Trophy on Sunday night as the college football player who makes an impact on and off the field.

The Haiti-born Colson received the 20th annual award from Hall of Famer Ronnie Lott at the Pacific Club in Newport Beach.

Colson led the Wolverines with 71 tackles, 26 more than the next closest player, to go with a pair of tackles for a loss and as many quarterback hurries.

He joins Jabrill Peppers in 2016 and Aidan Hutchinson in 2021 as Michigan players who have won. IMPACT stands for integrity, maturity, performance, academics, community and tenacity.

The other finalists were Jonah Elliss of Utah, Laiatu Latu of UCLA and Dallas Turner of fifth-ranked Alabama.

He led the nation’s best defense to an undefeated regular season and the top seed in the CFP.

Colson and Turner will see each other again when their teams meet in the Rose Bowl on New Year’s Day in a CFP semifinal.

Michigan will receive $25,000 for its general scholarship fund. The other three schools will receive $5,000 each.

