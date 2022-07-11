Link Administration Holdings board rejects latest Dye & Durham takeover offer

TORONTO — The board of Australian company Link Administration Holdings Ltd. is rejecting the latest takeover offer by Dye & Durham Ltd.

The board says it is unable to recommend the offer, but added it is continuing to engage with the Canadian company.

Last week, Dye & Durham offered up to A$4.70 per share for Link including A$4.57 per share plus up to 13 cents per share for the proceeds from the sale of its banking and credit management business.

The offer was up from a June offer of A$4.30 per share, but down from Dye & Durham’s proposal of A$5.50 per share in December.

The Toronto-based company has said the acquisition would expand its customer base in key U.K. and Australian markets and strengthen its business-to-business software and information service solutions.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission said last month it had significant preliminary competition concerns with the deal.

Companies in this story: (TSX:DND)