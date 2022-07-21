Link Group agrees to revised takeover offer by Dye & Durham

July 21, 2022 at 12 h 33 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Link Group agrees to revised takeover offer by Dye & Durham

TORONTO — Link Administration Holdings Ltd. says it has agreed to a revised takeover proposal by Dye & Durham Ltd. 

The Australian company says its board is recommending shareholders support the offer of A$4.81 per share plus up to 13 cents per share if its banking and credit management business is sold and proceeds are received within 12 months of the deal.

The deal is down from an offer of A$5.50 per share that Dye & Durham made in December, but up from its bid earlier this month of up to A$4.70 per share.

The Link Group board concluded that the revised offer is “fair and reasonable” and in the best interests of shareholders.

Toronto-based Dye & Durham has said the acquisition would expand its customer base in key U.K. and Australian markets and strengthen its business-to-business software and information service solutions.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission said last month it had significant preliminary competition concerns with the deal. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 21, 2022.

Companies in this story: (TSX:DND)

Share this article
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Suggested articles

Ontario News

Link Group says Dye & Durham wants to cut takeover offer for company

TORONTO — Link Administration Holdings Ltd. says Dye & Durham Corp. has proposed to cut its takeover…

Dye & Durham revises takeover offer for Link Administration again
Ontario News

Dye & Durham revises takeover offer for Link Administration again

TORONTO — Dye & Durham Ltd. has revised its offer for Australian company Link Administration Holdings…

Ontario News

Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange: Toronto Stock Exchange (19,258.32, up 195.41…