Lions’ Adams Jr. secures top quarterback grade in win over Alouettes

TORONTO — A victory over his former team helped Vernon Adams Jr. earn the top quarterback grade in the CFL’s weekly honour roll Wednesday.

Adams received a 83.5 grade after leading B.C. past Montreal 34-25 on Saturday. It was Adams’s first game against the Alouettes since being dealt to the Lions last year.

Adams finished 21-of-33 passing for 306 yards and three TDs while rushing eight times for 54 yards.

Players in nine specific positions are highlighted as per data points registered and compiled by Pro Football Focus, a sports analytics company.

Winnipeg’s Nic Demski had the top receiver grade of 85.7 after registering five catches for a season-high 118 yards in the Blue Bombers’ 32-30 overtime loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Teammate Brady Oliveira was the top-graded running back at 82.6.

The Lions’ offensive line was the top-graded unit at 74.8 while Hamilton tackle Joel Figueroa claimed the top individual score at 78.5

Saskatchewan’s Miles Brown earned the top score among defensive linemen (84.9) while Toronto’s Jordan Williams (76.2) led all linebackers. B.C.’s Quincy Mauger (82.9) led the way for defensive backs.

Saskatchewan’s Brett Lauther (78.1) was the top-graded kicker/punter while teammate Kosi Onyeka (91.6) led special-teams players.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 6, 2023.