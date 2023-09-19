Lions can become next CFL team to clinch playoff spot

September 19, 2023 at 18 h 17 min
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Lions can become next CFL team to clinch playoff spot

TORONTO — The B.C. Lions have two shots to become the next team to clinch a CFL playoff berth.

B.C. (9-4) can cement a post-season berth Friday night with a road win over the Edmonton Elks (4-10). If the Lions drop that contest, they could secure a playoff spot Saturday night if the Montreal Alouettes claim a road victory over the Calgary Stampeders.

Both the Toronto Argonauts (11-1) and Winnipeg Blue Bombers (10-4) have already punched their post-season tickets. The Argos have also clinched top spot in the East Division.

Winnipeg would earn a home playoff date with a Lions victory and Saskatchewan loss to the Ottawa Redblacks, also on Friday night.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 19, 2023.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Ontario News

Toronto Argonauts can clinch CFL playoff spot with home win over Montreal Alouettes

TORONTO — It has been a week of mental preparation for defensive back Robertson Daniel and the Toronto…

AGCO prohibits use of pro athletes to advertise, market igaming in Ontario
Ontario News

AGCO prohibits use of pro athletes to advertise, market igaming in Ontario

TORONTO — The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario has banned the use of athletes in the advertising…

The Huddle returns for second year in southern Ontario
Ontario News

The Huddle returns for second year in southern Ontario

TORONTO — Another NFL season, another year of The Huddle. The Huddle was launched last year by NFL Canada as its first-ever pop-up…