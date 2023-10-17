Lions’ quarterback Adams earns third CFL honour roll top grade

October 17, 2023 at 18 h 08 min
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — Lions quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. has earned a spot on the CFL’s weekly honour roll for his role in B.C.’s 33-30 road win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Adams was the top-graded quarterback (91.4) after completing 21-of-30 passes for 296 yards and two touchdowns. It was his third selection this season.

However, a leg injury sidelined Adams late in the contest. Backup Dane Evans, a former Ticat, completed all four passes he attempted in leading B.C. down the field to set up kicker Sean Whyte’s game-winning 48-yard field goal.

Players in nine specific positions are highlighted as per data points registered and compiled by Pro Football Focus, a sports analytics company.

Whyte was also named the top-graded kicker (84.2) while the Lions offensive line (combined 81.6 grade), receiver Alexander Hollins (75.3) and linebacker Josh Woods (85.9) earned top scores at their respective positions.

Montreal’s Walter Fletcher (78.3) had the top grade among running backs while Edmonton offensive lineman Martez Ivey (75.3) had the best individual score at his position.

Toronto’s Robbie Smith (79.1) led the way for defensive linemen while Marloshawn Franklin Jr. (89.6) had the top grade among defensive backs. Calgary’s Adarius Taylor (91.5) was the top special-teams player.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 17, 2023.

