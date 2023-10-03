Lions quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. earns CFL honour roll nod

TORONTO — The ninth 300-yard performance of the season earned B.C. Lions quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. a top nod in the CFL honour roll.

Adams received a top quarterback grade of 91.9 on Tuesday after he threw for 458 yards and three touchdowns in a 33-26 home win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Players in nine specific positions are highlighted as per data points registered and compiled by Pro Football Focus, a sports analytics company.

Teammate Keon Hatcher (10 catches, 172 yards, TD) was the top-graded receiver at 82.2. Hamilton’s James Butler (77.8) and Brandon Revenberg (79.4) earned top scores among running backs and offensive linemen, respectively.

The Lions offensive line earned the top cumulative grade of 80.8.

Hamilton’s Casey Sayles (83.5) was the top-graded defensive lineman while Calgary’s Cam Judge (85.5) had the best score among linebackers. Toronto’s Qwan’tez Stiggers (83.0) led the way for defensive backs.

Montreal’s Joseph Zema (82.9) had the top score among kickers-punters while Ottawa’s Adam Auclair (90.0) had the highest special-teams grade.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 3, 2023.