Lions running back Mackie, Stamps lineman Rose, Elks O-line named to CFL honour roll

TORONTO — B.C. Lions running back David Mackie, Calgary Stampeders defensive lineman Mike Rose and the Edmonton Elks’ offensive line were named to the CFL’s honour roll on Tuesday.

They were recognized for their superior play in Week 14 of the league’s schedule.

Mackie was singled out after he had four rushes for 33 yards in B.C.’s 37-23 win over the Montreal Alouettes last Friday.

He had a season-high 23-yard run for his sixth touchdown of the season as well as one catch – a second down conversion reception – for nine yards.

Rose was recognized for his contributions in Calgary’s 37-16 loss to the Elks on Saturday. He was on the field for 45 total defensive snaps and caught his first interception of the season (second of his career) and returned it 83 yards for his first career touchdown.

The CFL honour roll highlights players in nine positions based on data points registered and compiled by PFF, a sports analytics company.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 10, 2024.