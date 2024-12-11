Lions’ Teuhema suspended for two games after positive drug test

TORONTO — The CFL suspended defensive lineman Sione Teuhema of the B.C. Lions for two games Tuesday after he tested positive for a banned substance.

In a statement, the CFL said Teuhema tested positive for amphetamine, a stimulant. This marks Teuhema’s first violation of the league’s drug policy, thus resulting in a two-game suspension.

Under terms of the policy, suspended players can’t participate in regular-season or playoff games. It will be up to B.C. whether to allow Teuhema to participate in other team activities such as training camp, pre-season games, practices or meetings.

The six-foot-four, 249-pound American had 36 tackles, two special-teams tackles and seven sacks in 18 games last season with B.C. Teuhema has his entire three-year CFL career with the Lions, registering 96 tackles, six special-teams tackles and 22 sacks in 45 regular-season contests.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 10, 2024.