May 15, 2023 at 15 h 04 min
The Canadian Press
Live Gordon Lightfoot album, ‘At Royal Albert Hall,’ set for release in July

TORONTO — A live Gordon Lightfoot album billed as his final release is set for July 14.

“At Royal Albert Hall” is an unedited recording of his performance at the venue in London in 2016.

A representative for Lightfoot says the musician was adamant that the album be released as soon as possible in the weeks leading up to his death on May 1.

He says Lightfoot requested that no changes be made to the recording.

In addition to his best-known hits, the double album includes songs that have never appeared on previous live albums, including “Beautiful” and “Don Quixote.” 

Lightfoot was a prolific performer, and played his last live show in Winnipeg last October.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 15, 2023.

