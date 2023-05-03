Loblaw Companies reports $418M Q1 profit, raises quarterly dividend 10%

May 3, 2023 — Changed at 8 h 42 min on May 3, 2023
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Loblaw Companies reports $418M Q1 profit, raises quarterly dividend 10%

BRAMPTON, Ont. — Loblaw Companies Ltd. raised its dividend 10 per cent as it reported a profit available to common shareholders of $418 million for its first quarter.

The parent company of Loblaws and Shoppers Drug Mart says it will now pay a quarterly dividend of 44.6 cents per share, up from 40.5 cents per share.

The increase for shareholders came as Loblaw reported its profit amounted to $1.29 per diluted share for the quarter ended March 25, down from $437 million or $1.30 per diluted share in the same quarter last year when the company saw a one-time gain from a favourable court ruling.

Revenue for the 12-week period totalled nearly $13 billion, up from nearly $12.3 billion a year earlier. Food retail same-stores sales were up 3.1 per cent, while drug retail same-store sales increased by 7.4 per cent.

On adjusted basis, Loblaw says it earned $1.55 per diluted share in its latest quarter, up from an adjusted profit of $1.36 per diluted share a year ago.

Analysts on average had expected an adjusted profit of $1.55 per share and $13.2 billion in revenue, according to estimates compiled by financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 3, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:L)

Share this article

Suggested articles

Loblaw Companies reports $529M Q4 profit, revenue up nearly 10 per cent
Ontario News

Loblaw Companies reports $529M Q4 profit, revenue up nearly 10 per cent

BRAMPTON, Ont. — Loblaw Companies Ltd. says it earned a profit available to common shareholders of…

Loblaw Companies Ltd. reports Q3 profit and revenue up from year ago
Ontario News

Loblaw Companies Ltd. reports Q3 profit and revenue up from year ago

BRAMPTON, Ont. — Loblaw Companies Ltd. reported its third-quarter profit rose about 30 per cent compared…

Ontario News

Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange: Toronto Stock Exchange (20,684.68, up 42.71): Toronto-Dominion…