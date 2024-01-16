Loblaw reducing discounts on food items nearing expiry

January 15, 2024 at 22 h 34 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Loblaw reducing discounts on food items nearing expiry

BRAMPTON, Ont. — Loblaw Cos. Ltd. confirmed that it’s no longer offering discounts of up to 50 per cent on items nearing expiry.

Spokeswoman Catherine Thomas says the grocer is instead offering 30 per cent off on last-day sale items across the board in order to be more predictable and consistent. 

Thomas says in a statement that Loblaw has always offered between 30 and 50 per cent on last-day sale items. 

She says the grocer offers many ways to save through promotions and flyers, and also offers deep discounts on food nearing expiration through Flashfood, an app that connects consumers with discounted food at retailers. 

Food inflation at the grocery store has been in the spotlight even as it’s slowed from multi-decade highs, with grocery prices rising 4.7 per cent year over year in November. 

Canada’s biggest grocers, including Loblaw, have been under pressure from the federal government to stabilize food prices. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 15, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:L)

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Toronto plans to open more warming spaces if temps dip further
Ontario News

Toronto plans to open more warming spaces if temps dip further

Toronto plans to open a new site to help keep vulnerable residents warm when temperatures plunge further, the city said Monday after…

PWHL Toronto keeping perspective while building from slow start to season
Ontario News

PWHL Toronto keeping perspective while building from slow start to season

TORONTO — Maintaining perspective has helped Toronto in working through a tough start to the Professional…