Local hospitals could face strain as early viral infections swamp pediatrics: CPS

October 27, 2022 at 19 h 22 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press

TORONTO — The Canadian Paediatric Society says the strain children’s hospitals are seeing due to a resurgence of viral infections is likely to get worse in the months ahead and could spill over into already-struggling community hospitals.

Dr. Sam Wong, the association’s director of medical affairs, says pediatric units across Canada are seeing increased admissions and heavier workloads as hospitals report an earlier than usual season of common respiratory illnesses, combined with influenza and COVID-19. 

In communities without dedicated pediatric centres, Wong says local hospitals that are already strained by long waits and staff shortages could see more children coming through their emergency departments.

The Yellowknife-based pediatrician says some doctors believe the increase in admissions are linked to a large number of kids, previously shielded by COVID-related public health restrictions, now being exposed to some viral infections for the first time. 

ERs across Canada, and especially in smaller communities, have had to reduce hours and temporarily close, sometimes for days at a time, as the health-care system contends with labour shortages. 

Data released by Statistics Canada today says health-care and social assistance sectors hit a record-breaking 152,000 job vacancies in August. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 27, 2022. 

