Longtime Liberal MP, cabinet minister Gudie Hutchings not running in next election

OTTAWA — Newfoundland MP Gudie Hutchings says she’s not planning to run in the next federal election.

Hutchings, who was first elected as a Liberal in 2015, is the minister of rural economic development and minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency.

In a media statement issued this morning, she thanks her family for their support and says that “if time was no issue, I would serve another 10 years.”

Hutchings also served on the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliament, an intelligence watchdog panel made up of MPs and senators who are sworn to secrecy.

She made headlines in late 2023 when the federal government was accused of playing favourites among the regions after it moved to exempt home heating oil, a common source of fuel in Atlantic Canada, from the price on carbon.

In response, Hutchings said the Prairies might have a louder voice in Ottawa if the region elected more Liberals.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 9, 2025.