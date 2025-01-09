Longtime Liberal MP, cabinet minister Gudie Hutchings not running in next election

January 9, 2025 at 17 h 00 min
Reading time: 1 min
Sarah Ritchie, The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Longtime Liberal MP, cabinet minister Gudie Hutchings not running in next election

OTTAWA — Newfoundland MP Gudie Hutchings says she’s not planning to run in the next federal election.

Hutchings, who was first elected as a Liberal in 2015, is the minister of rural economic development and minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency.

In a media statement issued this morning, she thanks her family for their support and says that “if time was no issue, I would serve another 10 years.”

Hutchings also served on the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliament, an intelligence watchdog panel made up of MPs and senators who are sworn to secrecy.

She made headlines in late 2023 when the federal government was accused of playing favourites among the regions after it moved to exempt home heating oil, a common source of fuel in Atlantic Canada, from the price on carbon.

In response, Hutchings said the Prairies might have a louder voice in Ottawa if the region elected more Liberals.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 9, 2025.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Rick Campbell returns to Ottawa Redblacks as special-teams co-ordinator
Ontario News

Rick Campbell returns to Ottawa Redblacks as special-teams co-ordinator

OTTAWA — Rick Campbell is back with the Ottawa Redblacks. Campbell was named Ottawa's special-teams…