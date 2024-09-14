Longtime PC MPP Lisa MacLeod announces she will not seek re-election

A longtime Progressive Conservative Member of Provincial Parliament won’t be looking to retain her title.

A post to social media from Lisa MacLeod announced she will not be seeking re-election as the MPP for Nepean.

MacLeod has been a provincial elected official since 2006, when she was first elected to represent the Ottawa-area riding of Nepean-Carlton.

Boundary changes later led to her solely representing Nepean in Queen’s Park beginning in 2018, when her Progressive Conservative Party returned to power for this first time since 1999.

Among the jobs MacLeod has held in cabinet includes minister of children, community and social services, as well as minister of sports and tourism.

MacLeod says she’s proud of what Nepean has become, calling it a safe place to work, live, and raise a family.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 13, 2024.