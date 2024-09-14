Longtime PC MPP Lisa MacLeod announces she will not seek re-election

September 14, 2024 at 0 h 38 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Longtime PC MPP Lisa MacLeod announces she will not seek re-election

A longtime Progressive Conservative Member of Provincial Parliament won’t be looking to retain her title.

A post to social media from Lisa MacLeod announced she will not be seeking re-election as the MPP for Nepean.

MacLeod has been a provincial elected official since 2006, when she was first elected to represent the Ottawa-area riding of Nepean-Carlton.

Boundary changes later led to her solely representing Nepean in Queen’s Park beginning in 2018, when her Progressive Conservative Party returned to power for this first time since 1999.

Among the jobs MacLeod has held in cabinet includes minister of children, community and social services, as well as minister of sports and tourism.

MacLeod says she’s proud of what Nepean has become, calling it a safe place to work, live, and raise a family.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 13, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Kingston mayor’s call to close care hub after fatal assault ‘misguided’: legal clinic
Ontario News

Kingston mayor’s call to close care hub after fatal assault ‘misguided’: legal clinic

A community legal clinic in Kingston, Ont., is denouncing the mayor's calls to clear an encampment and…