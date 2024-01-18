Loren Gabel breaks late tie with 2nd goal of game, Boston beats Toronto 3-2 in PWHL

TORONTO (AP) — Loren Gabel scored her second goal of the game with 1:50 remaining and also had an assist in Boston’s 3-2 victory over Toronto on Wednesday night in the Professional Women’s Hockey League.

Megan Keller also scored for Boston (2-1-0), coming off a 3-2 overtime victory over Montreal on Saturday.

Emma Soderberg made 30 saves in her first start of the season. Soderborg backed up Aerin Frankel in Boston’s first two games.

Hannah Miller scored twice for Toronto (1-4-0) in its third straight loss. Kristen Campbell made 19 saves.

UP NEXT:

Boston: Hosts New York on Saturday.

Toronto: At Montreal on Saturday night.

