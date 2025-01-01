Lorentz Leap: Fourth-liner scores winner in Maple Leafs’ 3-1 victory over Islanders

TORONTO — Maple Leafs forward Steven Lorentz has an unusual warm-up routine of jumping into the glass by the end boards before each game.

He provided an in-game Lorentz Leap on Tuesday after scoring one of the prettiest goals of his five-year NHL career.

Lorentz scored the go-ahead goal midway through the second period in Toronto’s 3-1 victory over the New York Islanders at Scotiabank Arena.

“It’s one I’ll remember,” Lorentz said of his fourth goal of the season. “It was pretty cool to do that and hear the building get loud like that.”

Lorentz took a pass from Ryan Reaves, turned defenceman Scott Mayfield inside out and buried a wrister in the top corner before leaping into the glass in celebration.

“It definitely wasn’t the celly on my mind, but the boards were just kind of there and I thought I might as well test them out one more time,” he said. “It was pretty cool. It felt nice.”

David Kampf opened the scoring late in the first period and John Tavares iced the win with an empty-netter. William Nylander had two assists.

Joseph Woll made 30 saves as Toronto (23-13-2) moved into a tie with the idle Florida Panthers for top spot in the Atlantic Division standings.

Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews sat out a fifth straight game. He was placed on injured reserve earlier in the day, a move retroactive to Dec. 20 that allowed Toronto to recall defenceman Marshall Rifai.

A team spokesman said Matthews, who returned to practice Monday, had not experienced any setbacks with his upper-body injury.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau tallied for the Islanders (14-17-7), who got 22 saves from Ilya Sorokin.

Defenceman Chris Tanev blocked a shot and guided the ensuing breakout that led to Toronto’s first goal. Nylander drew two players behind the net before feeding Kampf for his second goal of the season.

Tanev took a puck to the face at one point but returned a few shifts later after getting some repairs.

“He lays it on the line,” said Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube. “I was expecting him back sooner than later, I’ll tell you that. He’s a special player.”

Lorentz, who won a Stanley Cup last spring with the Florida Panthers, attended camp on a professional tryout before signing a one-year deal with the Leafs.

At six foot four and 216 pounds, the 28-year-old native of Kitchener, Ont., brings size and energy to the fourth line. He has seven points (4-3) and is averaging about 11 minutes of ice time over 38 games this season.

His pre-game leaps against the boards have been a crowd favourite. Lorentz said it gets his shoulders warm, provides a feel for the glass and helps get him “in the zone.”

“I know some people think it’s a bit of a gimmick or something like that,” he said. “But it helps me so I’m just going to keep doing it.”

Both teams had successful coach’s challenges early in the second period. New York got on the board at 11:59 when Pageau converted a slick pass from Noah Dobson for his ninth goal of the season.

Lorentz restored Toronto’s lead just 16 seconds later.

“Big goal obviously and a great shot,” said Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly. “He plays hard and does all the right things. He plays within structure, he’s physical, he’s committed.

“You want guys like that on your team.”

Woll stopped Brock Nelson on a short-handed breakaway late in the third period. Tavares scored with 34 seconds left for his 19th goal of the season.

The Islanders will host the Maple Leafs in the back end of the home-and-home series on Thursday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 31, 2024.