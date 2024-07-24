Lowe’s two-run homer lifts Rays over Blue Jays 4-2 as Berrios walks six

TORONTO — Jose Berrios’ search to find the form he exhibited earlier in the season has lingered longer than he would like.

The Toronto Blue Jays starter walked six opponents to tie a career-high in a series-opening 4-2 defeat to the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday.

Berrios (8-8) began 2024 winning his first four decisions. But he has been the victor just four times in the last three months and uncharacteristically followed up his four-walk outing before the all-star break with a couple more.

“I was frustrated with myself, throwing so many walks,” said Berrios of his 97-pitch effort, in which the Rays were patient, swinging at only 32 pitches.

Two of those walks turned into runs for the visitors. Right-fielder Josh Lowe singled home Randy Arozarena, who began the second inning with a walk.

Designated hitter Brandon Lowe later smacked a two-run homer for a 3-0 lead in the fifth with Richie Palacios, who led off the inning with a walk.

“(Berrios) came out with really good stuff,” Blue Jays manager John Schneider said. “He had a good fastball and then lost the zone.

“He had a good change-up and breaking ball but threw a hanger there for the homer. It was a weird outing for him.”

The last time Berrios issued six walks was on Aug. 9, 2018, when with the Minnesota Twins.

Berrios stated he’d been looking at videos of himself earlier in the season in the hopes of finding some good vibrations.

He denied 10 days of rest between starts was a factor. Instead, he blamed himself for trying to be too perfect by pitching at the outer edges of home plate.

The defeat was the Blue Jays’ (45-55) third in four starts since the all-star break, while the Rays (51-50) have won six of their last nine outings.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Justin Turner began the sixth inning with back-to-back homers off reliever Manuel Rodriguez.

“It’s fun to watch him right now,” Schneider said of Guerrero.

“He’s dangerous every single pitch.”

It was Guerrero’s team-leading 17th and fourth homer in his last five games. Turner went three for four.

But the bats for the home side went silent in the final three innings with nine straight outs before 38,575 at Rogers Centre.

Berrios walked three batters in the third inning to load the bases but got Lowe to fly out to centre on a leaping catch against the wall by Blue Jays centre-fielder Daulton Varsho.

Shawn Armstrong opened the game on the mound for the Rays. He went two innings, giving up a single and a walk but striking out four.

Tyler Alexander (3-3) tossed three shutout innings with three strikeouts and gave up three hits. Pete Fairbanks pitched the ninth for his 19th save.

The Rays stole second three times on catcher Alejandro Kirk.

In the seventh inning, Taylor Walls walked and then stole second. He advanced to third on an infield hit from Palacios that Guerrero failed to field cleanly.

Walls then scored when Isaac Paredes hit into a double play.

ON DECK

Yariel Rodriguez (1-3) will start for the Blue Jays in the middle game of the three-game set against Tampa on Wednesday. The Rays will counter with righty Zach Eflin (5-7).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 23, 2024.