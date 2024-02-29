Luka Doncic celebrates birthday with triple-double, Mavericks beat Raptors 136-125

TORONTO (AP) — Luka Doncic had 30 points, 16 assists and 11 rebounds on his 25th birthday for his 11th triple-double of the season and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Toronto Raptors 136-125 on Wednesday night.

Kyrie Irving scored 15 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter for Dallas

Doncic shot 11 for 23, going just 1 of 8 from 3-point range, as Dallas snapped a two-game skid. He went 7 for 9 at the foul line.

Immanuel Quickley scored a season-high 28 points and RJ Barrett had 26 points for Toronto. The Raptors lost for the first time in four games since the All-Star break.

BULLS 132, CAVALIERS 123, OT

CHICAGO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored 35 points, Andre Drummond had 26 rebounds and Chicago outlasted Cleveland in double overtime Wednesday night.

DeRozan scored 16 points in the 10 extra minutes. Nikola Vucevic added 24 points and 13 rebounds and Drummond had 17 points to help the Bulls rebound from a loss to lowly Detroit to beat one of the Eastern Conference’s best teams.

The Cavaliers were coming off a wild 121-119 victory over Dallas, with Max Strus hitting a 59-footer as time expired. Evan Mobley led Cleveland with 25 points and 13 rebounds. Darius Garland scored 23 while making 7 of 14 3s. Donovan Mitchell finished with 19 points, but the Cavaliers came up short after winning 12 of 15.

TIMBERWOLVES 110, GRIZZLIES 101

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 17 of his 34 points in the third quarter, helping Minnesota beat Memphis for the outright Western Conference lead.

Naz Reid provided a spark off the Minnesota bench with 19 points, and Karl-Anthony Towns had 13 points and 11 rebounds. The Timberwolves (42-17) have won three straight and lead Oklahoma City by a half-game in the West.

Jaren Jackson Jr. led Memphis with 33 points and 13 rebounds.

PACERS 123, PELICANS 114

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Pascal Siakam had 24 points and 11 rebounds, Tyrese Haliburton added 17 points and 13 assists — four on late consecutive possessions — and Indiana beat New Orleans.

The teams will complete the home-and-home set Friday night in New Orleans.

Brandon Ingram had 30 points and six rebounds for the Pelicans.

