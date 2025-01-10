Luukkonen makes 35 saves to help the Sabres spoil the Senators’ homecoming with a 4-0 victory

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 35 saves, Jack Quinn scored twice and the Buffalo Sabres spoiled the Ottawa Senators’ homecoming with a 4-0 victory Thursday night.

Dylan Cozens and Ryan McLeod also scored for the Sabres.

Anton Forsberg stopped 17 shots for Ottawa. The Senators returned to the Canadian Tire Centre after a nine-game trip and nearly a month away because of the world junior hockey championship.

Quinn buried his first midway through the first period to open the scoring. He made it 2-0 later in the frame, taking Peyton Krebs’ pass at center ice as he stepped out of the penalty box before going bar-down for his seventh of the season.

Takeaways

Senators: Failed to convert their chances and had too many defensive breakdowns.

Sabres: Capitalized on their opportunities and benefited from a couple of good bounces.

Key moment

Leading 3-0, the Sabres put the game well out of reach when McLeod benefited from an attempted pass deflecting off Thomas Chabot’s skate and into the net.

Key stat

The Senators are 1-5-1 since Dec. 21, scoring an NHL-worst 1.67 goals per game.

Up next

Both team are iun action Saturday. The Sabres host Seattle, and the Senators are at Pittsburgh.

