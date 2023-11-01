Luxury parka maker Canada Goose lowers financial guidance for full year

TORONTO — Canada Goose Holdings Inc. cut its financial guidance for its full year as it reported a second-quarter profit attributable to shareholders of $3.9 million, up from $3.3 million a year earlier.

The luxury parka maker says it now expects total revenue for its 2024 financial year between $1.2 billion and $1.4 billion, compared with its earlier guidance for between $1.4 billion and $1.5 billion.

The company also says it expects adjusted net income per diluted share between 60 cents and $1.40 for its full year, compared with its earlier guidance for between $1.20 and $1.48.

The updated outlook came as Canada Goose said it earned four cents per share for the quarter ended Oct. 1 compared with three cents per share in the same quarter last year.

Revenue for the quarter totalled $281.1 million, up from $277.2 million a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the company says it earned 16 cents per share in its latest quarter compared with an adjusted profit of 19 cents per share for the same quarter last year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 1, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GOOS)

