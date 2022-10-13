MacDonell’s winner carries Sting to 3-2 victory over Attack

SARNIA, Ont. — Angus MacDonell netted the game winner early in the third period as the Sarnia Sting edged the Owen Sound Attack 3-2 on Wednesday.

Nolan Burke opened the scoring for Sarnia (4-1-0) after being down 1-0 courtesy of a Deni Goure goal. Tomislav Brennan scored again for Owen Sound (2-3-0) in the second to give the Attack a 2-1 lead going into the final period.

Five minutes into the third, Marcus Limpar-Lantz scored the game-tying goal. MacDonell followed just under two minutes later to put the Sting up for good. Benjamin Gaudreau saved 19-of-21 shots in the win.

Nick Chenard made 27 saves in a losing effort for Owen Sound.

CP-PC