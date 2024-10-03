Magna International reviewing records after charges against Stronach

Magna International reviewing records after charges against Stronach

TORONTO — Magna International Inc. says it has launched a targeted review of its historical records in response to sexual assault charges against founder Frank Stronach.

Magna spokeswoman Tracy Fuerst says the review process is complicated because of the passage of time.

Fuerst says that if relevant information is found, the company, which is not facing any criminal or civil allegations, will follow a strict protocol to respect the legal rights of all and co-operate with authorities.

To date, the auto parts company’s internal document review has discovered one settlement involving a historical harassment allegation against Stronach and Magna Entertainment Corp. that had already been reported.

Stronach gave up control of Magna in 2010 and stepped down as chairman in 2012.

He faces charges including rape, attempted rape, indecent assault, forcible confinement and sexual assault in connection with alleged incidents that date as far back as 1977. Stronach has said he is not guilty and that he will fight the charges.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 3, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:MG)

