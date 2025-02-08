Majority of Proline bettors see Chiefs winning historic Super Bowl title

February 7, 2025 at 20 h 43 min
Reading time: 1 min 30 s
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Majority of Proline bettors see Chiefs winning historic Super Bowl title

A majority of Proline bettors are backing the Kansas City Chiefs to make NFL history on Sunday.

The Chiefs face the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 59 in New Orleans, with Kansas City aiming to become the first NFL team to win three consecutive Super Bowls.

According to the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp., 54 per cent of bettors are backing the Chiefs’ moneyline. Fifty-six per cent have the Eagles +1.5 while 68 per cent are taking the over at 48.5 points.

A solid 81 per cent have Eagles’ running back Saquon Barkley hitting over 113.5 rushing yards. Barkley is also the solid favourite as top touchdown scorer (38 per cent) ahead of Kansas City’s Travis Kelce (10 per cent) and Xavier Worthy and Kareem Hunt (both six per cent).

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (31 per cent) is the top anytime touchdown scorer for Kansas City, ahead of Worthy (20 per cent) and Kelce (19 per cent). Barkley is the runaway favourite among Philadelphia’s anytime TD scorers at 56 per cent, followed by Jalen Hurts (30 per cent) and AJ Brown (five per cent).

In novelty markets:

– 67 per cent have the coin toss landing on heads.

– 29 per cent believe the winning coach will receive a purple Gatorade shower.

– 55 per cent are betting on the national anthem lasting longer than 122 seconds.

– 30 per cent are backing “Swimming Pools” as the first song in Kendrick Lamar’s halftime show.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 7, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Solid majority of Proline bettors support Chiefs in playoff win over Texans
Ontario News

Solid majority of Proline bettors support Chiefs in playoff win over Texans

The Kansas City Chiefs continue to be a popular pick with Proline bettors. The Chiefs began their quest…

Majority of Proline players pick Packers to earn win over Saints
Ontario News

Majority of Proline players pick Packers to earn win over Saints

The Green Bay Packers emphatically punched their NFL playoff ticket Monday night, much to the delight…

Solid majority of Proline players taking Ravens to defeat Bengals on Thursday night
Ontario News

Solid majority of Proline players taking Ravens to defeat Bengals on Thursday night

A solid majority of Proline bettors feel the Baltimore Ravens will continue their winning ways Thursday…