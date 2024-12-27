Majority of Proline players pick Packers to earn win over Saints

December 26, 2024 at 19 h 11 min
Reading time: 1 min 30 s
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Majority of Proline players pick Packers to earn win over Saints

The Green Bay Packers emphatically punched their NFL playoff ticket Monday night, much to the delight of many Proline bettors.

Green Bay (11-4) clinched a post-season berth with a 34-0 win over the New Orleans Saints (5-10). It marked the first shutout of the NFL campaign.

According to the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp., a solid 83 per cent of Proline players picked Green Bay to win but just 29 per cent correctly selected the contest to go under 42.5 points.

Not surprisingly, Green Bay running back Josh Jacobs was the most popular anytime touchdown scorer. He ran for a TD early in the second quarter.

On Sunday, the Buffalo Bills (12-3) rallied to defeat New England 24-21. The Pats (3-12) led 14-0 early before the Bills secured the victory by outscoring their opponents 17-7 in the second half.

Ninety-three per cent of bettors correctly picked the Bills to beat the Patriots.

In NHL action, the league played games up until Monday before taking a break over the holidays. Regular-season action is set to resume Friday night.

The Toronto Maple Leafs played their final game before the break Monday, losing 5-2 to the Winnipeg Jets. Fifty-five per cent of Proline players picked the Jets to win while 90 per cent correctly selected the over 5.5 goals.

Also on Monday, Vancouver edged San Jose 4-3. Eighty-four per cent of wagers were on the Canucks beating the Sharks.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 26, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Canada’s women’s pro sports landscape transformed with arrival of PWHL, NSL and WNBA
Ontario News

Canada’s women’s pro sports landscape transformed with arrival of PWHL, NSL and WNBA

The Professional Women's Hockey League played a first season and started a second, the Northern Super…