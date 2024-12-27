Majority of Proline players pick Packers to earn win over Saints

The Green Bay Packers emphatically punched their NFL playoff ticket Monday night, much to the delight of many Proline bettors.

Green Bay (11-4) clinched a post-season berth with a 34-0 win over the New Orleans Saints (5-10). It marked the first shutout of the NFL campaign.

According to the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp., a solid 83 per cent of Proline players picked Green Bay to win but just 29 per cent correctly selected the contest to go under 42.5 points.

Not surprisingly, Green Bay running back Josh Jacobs was the most popular anytime touchdown scorer. He ran for a TD early in the second quarter.

On Sunday, the Buffalo Bills (12-3) rallied to defeat New England 24-21. The Pats (3-12) led 14-0 early before the Bills secured the victory by outscoring their opponents 17-7 in the second half.

Ninety-three per cent of bettors correctly picked the Bills to beat the Patriots.

In NHL action, the league played games up until Monday before taking a break over the holidays. Regular-season action is set to resume Friday night.

The Toronto Maple Leafs played their final game before the break Monday, losing 5-2 to the Winnipeg Jets. Fifty-five per cent of Proline players picked the Jets to win while 90 per cent correctly selected the over 5.5 goals.

Also on Monday, Vancouver edged San Jose 4-3. Eighty-four per cent of wagers were on the Canucks beating the Sharks.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 26, 2024.