The Canadian Press
Majority of Proline players successfully picked Europe to win Ryder Cup

TORONTO — Europe’s victory over the U.S. in the Ryder Cup was a popular one with Proline players.

According to the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation, 60 per cent of Proline bettors correctly picked Europe to win the event. Team Europe defeated the United States 16.5 points to 11.5 at Marco Simone Golf Club in Rome.

Thirty-five per cent of players took the Americans to win while five per cent of money was on the tie.

The Toronto Blue Jays finished their regular season with a 7-5 loss in 10 innings to the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday but still secured the final American League wild-card playoff berth. Just 15 per cent of Proline players had Tampa Bay to win on the money line but 68 per cent correctly had the over 8.5 runs.

Toronto cemented its post-season berth after the Texas Rangers defeated the Seattle Mariners 6-1 later Saturday evening. Forty-four per cent of betters picked Texas to win but only 16 per cent of Proline customers had the under 7.5 total runs.

Not surprising, the top five events last week were all NFL games, including Kansas City’s 23-20 win over the New York Jets and the Buffalo Bills’ 48-20 victory over the Miami Dolphins.

A Proline digital customer successfully took 12 U.S. college football overs Saturday, winning $2,569 from a $1 bet. Another turned a $132 wager into $17,686 by successfully predicting 11 NFL victories Sunday.

A Proline retail patron picked five MLS draws to win $5,762 from a $10 bet.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 4, 2023.

