Malcolm Spence scores winner to lift Otters to 2-1 victory over Colts

October 25, 2024 at 2 h 31 min
The Canadian Press
BARRIE, Ont. — Malcolm Spence scored the game-winning goal at 1:14 of the third period as the Erie Otters edged the Barrie Colts 2-1 in Ontario Hockey League play on Thursday night.

Matthew Schaefer had the other goal for Erie. Noah Erliden made 41 saves.

Beau Jelsma replied for Barrie.

BATTALION 3 67’S 2

NORTH BAY – Shamar Moses tallied at 6:55 of the third period to help the Battalion edge the 67’s.

Ethan Procyszyn and Owen Van Steensel also scored for North Bay.

FRONTENACS 6 PETES 4

PETERBOROUGH – Tyler Hopkins scored twice as the Frontenacs defeated the Petes.

Jacob Battaglia also had a pair of goals while Matthew Soto and Tuomas Uronen chipped in with singles.

ICEDOGS 4 GENERALS 3

NIAGARA – Andrei Loshko potted the game-winning goal at 17:57 in the third period as the Icedogs edged the Generals.

Loshko and Kevin He had two goals apiece for Niagara.

SPITFIRES 7 ATTACK 5

WINDSOR – Jack Nesbitt scored a hat trick to lead the Spitfires over the Attack.

Liam Greentree, Ethan Garden, Ilya Protas and Noah Morneau also tallied for Windsor.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 24, 2024.

