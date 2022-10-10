Male shot after interaction with police officers at Vaughan event centre

October 10, 2022 at 7 h 55 min
The Canadian Press

A man is in hospital with serious injuries after an interaction with police at an event centre in the City of Vaughan.

Police were called to an event centre at Highway 7 and Vaughan Valley Boulevard at about 11:50pm Sunday night after receiving a weapons call.

A male was shot after an interaction with officers.

York Regional Police have notified the Special Investigations Unit of the officer-involved shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.  

Police are encouraging any witnesses or anyone with surveillance footage of the incident to contact the SIU.

This report by The Canadian Press was first publishedOct. 10, 2022.

