Malkin, Crosby pace Penguins to 5-2 pre-season win over Senators

September 30, 2024 at 1 h 50 min
The Canadian Press
SUDBURY, Ont. — The Pittsburgh Penguins went “old school” on Sunday, getting three goals from Evgeni Malkin and two from Sidney Crosby to defeat the Ottawa Senators 5-2 in an NHL pre-season contest at Sudbury Community Arena.

The Senators had built a 2-1 first-period lead on goals from Nick Cousins and Tim Stutzle, but the Penguins’ veterans rallied to take a 3-2 lead into the third period, then added two more in the final frame despite being badly outshot 30-19.

Defenceman Kris Letang chipped in with two assists for the Penguins, who tallied twice on the power play. Malkin also had an assist for a four-point game.

Starting netminder Tristan Jarry stopped 24 of 26 shots for the Penguins before being replaced by Filip Larsson who made four saves.

Anton Forsberg played the entire game in net for the Senators, stopping 14 of 18 shots.

UP NEXT

Penguins: Visit the Detroit Red Wings on Monday.

Senators: Visit the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 29, 2024.

