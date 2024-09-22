Man, 23, arrested after one person found dead in Richmond Hill, Ont., home: police

RICHMOND HILL, Ont. — York Regional Police say they’ve arrested a man in connection with a homicide investigation after a person was found dead in a home north of Toronto.

Police say just before 8:30 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a check-welfare call at a home in Richmond Hill, Ont., and when they arrived they found a dead adult.

Police say they will not release the person’s identity until the post-mortem has been completed and next of kin have been notified.

They say that later on Saturday afternoon, officers located and arrested a 23-year-old male suspect in Toronto.

Police spokesperson Lisa Moskaluk says the suspect and the alleged victim knew each other and police are not looking for anyone else.

Moskaluk alleges the incident was targeted and there is no risk to the public.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 21, 2024.