Man, 23, dead as Toronto police investigate targeted shooting at condo complex

June 27, 2024 at 14 h 56 min
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — Toronto police say a 23-year-old man is dead after an overnight shooting.

Police say they were called to a condo complex in the North York area just before 3 a.m. Thursday for reports of a shooting.

Investigators say multiple witness reported seeing two suspects shooting at another man.

Police say when officers arrived, they found a 23-year-old man with gunshot wounds.

They say he was sent to hospital and pronounced dead.

Police say they believe the shooting was targeted and have asked anyone with information to come forward.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 27, 2024.

