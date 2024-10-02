Man, 33, arrested after two females found dead in Courtice, Ont., home: Durham police

October 2, 2024 at 14 h 48 min
The Canadian Press
COURTICE, ONT. — Police in Durham Region say a 33-year-old man has been arrested after two females were found dead in a home in Courtice, Ont.

Durham Regional Police say they responded to a home in east Courtice for a wellbeing check just after 1 p.m. Tuesday.

They say when officers arrived, they found the bodies of two females suffering from “obvious signs of trauma.”

They say a child also found inside the home was uninjured.

Police say a 33-year-old man was arrested on scene without incident.

They say the homicide unit is investigating and they’re asking anyone with information to come forward.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2024.

