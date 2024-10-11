Man, 42, charged with murder in death of Smithville, Ont., woman: Niagara police

SMITHVILLE, Ont. — Police in Niagara Region say a 42-year-old man is facing a murder charge in the death of a woman in a southern Ontario town earlier this year.

Police say officers were called to a home in Smithville, Ont., on April 26, where they found 62-year-old Cathy Prosje dead inside.

They say the suspect and Prosje shared the home, but they did not provide details about their relationship.

Police say the suspect was arrested on Thursday and he has been charged with first-degree murder.

Investigators have not provided details on the cause of death or suspected motive.

They say the suspect was held in custody pending a bail hearing on Friday in St. Catharines, Ont.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 11, 2024.