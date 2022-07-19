Man, 45, charged after alleged sexual assault during driving lesson

A 45-year-old man from Milton, Ont., has been charged after police allege he sexually assaulted a young woman during a driving lesson.

Peel regional police say the suspect was arrested Sunday and charged with one count of sexual assault.

They say he is not currently working at a driving school.

Police say he previously worked at a Brampton, Ont. driving school but was fired before the alleged incident took place.

They say the complainant is 19 years old.

The investigation continues and police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 19, 2022.

Note to readers: This is a corrected story. An earlier version mistakenly said the suspect was arrested Monday.