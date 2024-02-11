Man, 56, dead in apparent homicide, Hamilton police say

February 11, 2024 at 14 h 40 min
The Canadian Press
Hamilton police say a man has died after a fight at a home in Stoney Creek.

Investigators say officers were called to the home Saturday evening and found a 56-year-old man with serious injuries.

He was taken to hospital, where he died.

Police are searching for a suspect who they say knew the victim.

They say the suspect left the area in a small SUV shortly after fighting with the victim, but they have not released further details.

They’re asking anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 11, 2024.

