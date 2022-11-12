Man, 60, dead after vehicle hits horse that escaped from farm

Police say a 60-year-old man has died after his vehicle hit a horse that escaped from a farm north of Toronto.

York Regional Police say the man was driving in the Township of King when his car hit a horse and then a culvert at around 2:45 a.m. Friday.

They say the man, who was from Newmarket, Ont., was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene.

Police say they learned that several horses had escaped from a nearby farm before the crash.

They say one horse was found dead and the other horses were taken back to the farm they got loose from.

Anyone with information on what happened is asked to contact police.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 11, 2022.