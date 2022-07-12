Man, 71, dead after golf cart enters pond on GTA course: police

July 12, 2022 at 12 h 10 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press

RICHMOND HILL, Ont. — Police in York Region say officers have recovered the body of a 71-year-old man after reports a golf cart went into a pond on a course in Richmond Hill, Ont.

Police were called to DiamondBack Golf Club around noon Monday for a report of a golf cart driving into a pond and a possible drowning. 

When officers arrived, police say they learned a golf cart and a man were both submerged in the pond. 

After fire crews attempted an unsuccessful underwater recovery, police say the York Regional Police Marine unit was called in to help. 

It recovered the body shortly before 4 p.m., and the coroner was called to confirm the identity of the victim. 

Police say the death does not appear suspicious. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 12, 2022. 

