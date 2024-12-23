Man accused of dealing drugs kept raccoon as a pet in his tent: Hamilton police

Hamilton police say a man is facing multiple criminal charges after drugs, cash and a pet raccoon were found inside a tent in a city park.

The man is also facing bylaw charges for keeping a “prohibited” animal.

Police say officers executed a search warrant on a tent in Montgomery Park on Dec. 20 after receiving complaints about a person with a firearm who was allegedly dealing drugs in the area.

They say officers found a generator, a television and a safe filled with cash and drugs inside the tent – as well as a raccoon that was kept as a pet.

Police say a 36-year-old man was arrested nearby and charged with possession of prohibited drugs for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a prohibited weapon, along with other charges.

Police say the city’s animal services were contacted to take the raccoon.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 23, 2024.