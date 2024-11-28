Man accused of firing shots on Highway 401 arrested after carjacking attempt: police

November 28, 2024 at 6 h 19 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Man accused of firing shots on Highway 401 arrested after carjacking attempt: police

TORONTO — Toronto police say a man allegedly responsible for shooting at multiple vehicles along Highway 401 on Tuesday morning has been arrested following a carjacking attempt on Wednesday night in the city’s east end.

Officers responded to carjacking reports on Dundas and Carroll Streets at 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday. They say a man was suffering a gunshot wound and was transported to hospital.

Police say the suspect tried to flee in the victim’s car but was chased down by officers and taken into custody.

Toronto police confirmed in an email the man they arrested was the same suspect wanted for allegedly shooting at more than 10 cars travelling on the 401 highway in Mississauga just after 5 a.m. on Tuesday.

They say no serious injuries were reported in Tuesday’s shootings.

Provincial police had earlier obtained the arrest warrant for a 29-year-old Toronto man suspected in the highway shootings and warned that he was armed and dangerous.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 28, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Canadian soldier dies of medical complications while serving in Belgium
Ontario News

Canadian soldier dies of medical complications while serving in Belgium

OTTAWA — A Canadian soldier deployed to Europe has died of medical complications. The Canadian Armed…