June 11, 2024 at 19 h 59 min
The Canadian Press
Man accused of setting woman on fire on bus found not criminally responsible: lawyer

TORONTO — A lawyer for a man accused of setting a woman on fire on a Toronto bus two years ago says his client has been found not criminally responsible in her death.

Tenzin Norbu had pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the death of Nyima Dolma.

One of his lawyers, Ilias Loui Dallas, said outside court Tuesday that Norbu was suffering from severe mental illness at the time of the incident and was found to not have known his behaviour was wrong.

Dolma, 28, had no relationship with Norbu. She suffered life-threatening injuries in the June 17, 2022, attack.

She died in hospital on July 5, 2022.

Norbu was initially charged with attempted murder, assault with a weapon, as well as other offences, but that was upgraded to first-degree murder after Dolma died.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 11, 2024.

