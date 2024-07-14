Man and woman killed, suspect in custody after shooting in Oshawa: Durham police

July 13, 2024 at 22 h 39 min
The Canadian Press
OSHAWA, Ont. — Durham Regional Police say a man and a woman both died after being shot in Oshawa.

Police say they were called to the area of Jane Avenue and Glenforest Street in Oshawa at about 12:35 p.m. on Saturday.

At the scene, police say offers found a 42-year-old male who had been shot, and who died of his injuries en route to the hospital.

Police say information on scene led them to a second address on Glenforest Street, where they found a 42-year-old woman who had also been shot and who was pronounced deceased on scene.

A 30-year-old male at the second address was taken into custody.

Police say the suspect is known to both victims and the incident is not believed to be domestic-related, but the motive is still under investigation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 13, 2024.

