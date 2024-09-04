Man arrested after officers buck Bronco truck’s attempt to drive over police cruisers

TORONTO — It looked like the chase was over, but then the Bronco tried to break away.

Peel Region police say a stolen vehicle surrounded by cruisers outside a Tim Hortons in Mississauga, Ont., tried to roll over officers’ vehicles in a last-ditch attempt to escape.

Videos shared on social media show a red Ford Bronco SUV precariously positioned atop a police car in the drive-thru lane, its back wheel hovering off the ground.

A police spokesperson says officers were responding Tuesday to a report that a person who previously stole from a business was back with weapons, and police found he was driving a stolen vehicle.

Police say vehicles were damaged but no one was hurt.

A 25-year-old man is in custody facing charges of possessing property obtained by crime, fleeing from and obstructing a peace officer and dangerous operation of a vehicle.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 4, 2024.

