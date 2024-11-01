Man arrested after Punjabi singer AP Dhillon’s B.C. home shot at

Police on Vancouver Island say they’ve arrested a man over gunshots and arson at the home of Indo-Canadian pop star AP Dhillon back in September, and another suspect is believed to have fled to India.

West Shore RCMP say 25-year-old Abjeet Kingra of Winnipeg was arrested on Wednesday in Ontario, accused of shooting at the home and setting two vehicles on fire on Sept. 2.

Police say Kingra appeared in an Ontario court Thursday, and they’ve also put out a warrant for 23-year-old Vikram Sharma, also of Winnipeg, who they believe is now in India.

Mounties say they found evidence of multiple gunshots fired at the home on Ravenwood Road after the shooting, videos of which were posted on social media showing an unidentified person firing a pistol at the house as two vehicles burned in the driveway.

RCMP say Sharma is South Asian, five-foot-nine, with black hair and brown eyes, and they want anyone with information about his whereabouts to call the detachment.

Todd Preston with the West Shore RCMP says officers worked “diligently” on the case to identify the shooting and arson suspects and their work is ongoing and now before the courts.

Police did not name Dhillon as the owner of the home, but land title records show it belongs to Amritpal Singh Dhillon, the Punjabi music artist professionally known as AP Dhillon.

Dhillon was the first Punjabi musical artist to perform at the Juno Awards, and posted a message to Instagram after the shooting saying that he is safe.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 31, 2024.