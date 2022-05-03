Man arrested for allegedly uttering threats at mosque in Toronto: police

May 3, 2022 at 19 h 13 min
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press

Toronto police say they’ve arrested a 50-year-old man for allegedly uttering violent threats towards individuals at a mosque in the city’s east end. 

Police say officers began investigating on April 15. 

They allege the man entered the mosque during an evening prayer, made violent threats towards individuals and fled upon completion of the service. 

Police say the man was arrested on April 17 and charged with uttering threats. 

He is scheduled to appear in court on May 24. 

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 3, 2022. 

